Pork chops in Matawan

Matawan restaurants
Toast

Matawan restaurants that serve pork chops

Town Square Diner

1077 NJ-34 # G, Aberdeen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Broiled Pork Chops$19.59
with Applesauce
More about Town Square Diner
The Pine Tavern image

SALADS • STEAKS

The Pine Tavern

151 Route 34, Matawan

Avg 4.3 (1317 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
16oz Porterhouse Pork Chop Encebollado$28.95
Grilled Porterhouse Pork Chop Topped with Sautéed Onions and Hot Cherry Peppers; Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables
10oz Porterhouse Pork Chop Encebollado$23.95
Grilled Porterhouse Pork Chop Topped with Sautéed Onions and Hot Cherry Peppers; Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables
More about The Pine Tavern

