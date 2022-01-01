Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice pudding in Matawan

Go
Matawan restaurants
Toast

Matawan restaurants that serve rice pudding

Consumer pic

 

Town Square Diner

1077 NJ-34 # G, Aberdeen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding$5.09
More about Town Square Diner
Item pic

 

Alternate Ending

1057 Rt. 34, Aberdeen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pumpkin Rice Pudding (Quart)$20.00
Michael’s Pumpkin Rice Pudding
blackberry whipped cream
**(Quart Container, Serves 4-6)**
**PICKUP WEDNESDAY 11/23 - 3-9pm**
More about Alternate Ending

Browse other tasty dishes in Matawan

Sweet Potato Fries

Chopped Salad

Penne

Chicken Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteaks

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Garlic Bread

Salmon

Map

More near Matawan to explore

Red Bank

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Edison

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Parlin

No reviews yet

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Old Bridge

No reviews yet

Marlboro

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Keyport

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Morganville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1904 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (580 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston