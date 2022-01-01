Tacos in Matawan
Matawan restaurants that serve tacos
SALADS • STEAKS
The Pine Tavern
151 Route 34, Matawan
|Tacos
|$7.00
2 Tacos, Chicken, Beef or Fish Tacos with Shredded Lettuce, Mozzarella, Mexican Sauce, And Avocado
|Taco Bowl
|$9.95
Fried Flour Tortilla Bowl with Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream, And Cilantro with Chicken or Beef
Es Burrito
930 Highway 34, Matawan
|Tacos (2 of the same) (GF)
|$0.00
Two corn or flour tortillas, salsa, onion, cillantro crema, radish, queso fresco & choice of protein
|Brisket Taco (GF)
|$10.95
Two Honey glazed bbq beef, crispy bacon, red cabbage slaw & queso fresco
No Substitutions
|Three Amigo's Tacos (mix and match any 3) (GF)
|$0.00
Mix and match any 3 corn or flour tortillas, choice of protein, onion, cillantro crema, radish, queso fresco & choice of salsa