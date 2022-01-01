Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Matawan

Matawan restaurants
Matawan restaurants that serve tacos

The Pine Tavern image

SALADS • STEAKS

The Pine Tavern

151 Route 34, Matawan

Avg 4.3 (1317 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tacos$7.00
2 Tacos, Chicken, Beef or Fish Tacos with Shredded Lettuce, Mozzarella, Mexican Sauce, And Avocado
Taco Bowl$9.95
Fried Flour Tortilla Bowl with Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream, And Cilantro with Chicken or Beef
More about The Pine Tavern
BG pic

 

Es Burrito

930 Highway 34, Matawan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tacos (2 of the same) (GF)$0.00
Two corn or flour tortillas, salsa, onion, cillantro crema, radish, queso fresco & choice of protein
Brisket Taco (GF)$10.95
Two Honey glazed bbq beef, crispy bacon, red cabbage slaw & queso fresco
No Substitutions
Three Amigo's Tacos (mix and match any 3) (GF)$0.00
Mix and match any 3 corn or flour tortillas, choice of protein, onion, cillantro crema, radish, queso fresco & choice of salsa
More about Es Burrito

