Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tuna wraps in
Matawan
/
Matawan
/
Tuna Wraps
Matawan restaurants that serve tuna wraps
Town Square Diner
1077 NJ-34 # G, Aberdeen
No reviews yet
Tuna Salad Wrap
$12.99
with Lettuce & Tomato
More about Town Square Diner
Panini bistro- Matawan - 745 Rt. 34
745 Rt. 34, Matawan
No reviews yet
W3-Classic Tuna Wrap
$9.95
TUNA, RED ONIONS, TOMATO, CELERY, BABY ARUGULA, AND MAYO
More about Panini bistro- Matawan - 745 Rt. 34
Browse other tasty dishes in Matawan
Egg Sandwiches
Chicken Parmesan
Mozzarella Sticks
Calamari
Chicken Sandwiches
Banana Splits
Cookies
Turkey Clubs
More near Matawan to explore
Red Bank
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Edison
Avg 4.2
(34 restaurants)
Old Bridge
No reviews yet
Keyport
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Holmdel
No reviews yet
Parlin
No reviews yet
Middletown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Marlboro
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Morganville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2000 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(583 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(342 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(261 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(653 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(421 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston