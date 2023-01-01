Matawan restaurants you'll love
Must-try Matawan restaurants
Town Square Diner
1077 NJ-34 # G, Aberdeen
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.89
Breaded Chicken Strips dipped in Hot Sauce with Romaine Lettuce & Bleu Cheese
|Reuben Sandwich
|$13.89
Hot Corned Beef or Pastrami with Sauerkraut & Melted Swiss on Rye Bread, served with French Fries
|Create Your Own Omelette
|$7.49
Start with a Plain 3 Egg Omelette & Add In Your Favorite Ingredients:
Alternate Ending
1057 Rt. 34, Aberdeen
|Popular items
|Detroit Big Kahuna
|$19.00
6 hr tomato sauce, brick cheese, asiago, maple roasted pineapple, red onion, pancetta, jalapeno, basil cashew pesto, pecorino, black pepper
|Party Wings
|$14.00
served with celery sticks & house ranch
|Crispy Cauliflower 65
|$12.00
House fermented chili powder, kashmiri chili, garlic, ginger, shallot, garam masala mayo, herbs
Panini bistro- Matawan - 745 Rt. 34
745 Rt. 34, Matawan
|Popular items
|P1-Italian Chicken
|$11.95
CHICKEN CUTLET ,FRESH MOZZ, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, BABY ARUGULA, EVOO, AND A BALSAMIC GLAZE
|S5 -Southwestern Chicken Salad
|$9.25
GRILLED CHICKEN, AVOCADO, ROASTED CORN, GRAPE TOMATOES, ROASTED PEPPERS,
BLACK BEANS, TORTILLA STRIPS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, AND A CHILI LIME DRESSING.
ALL OUR SALADS ARE SERVED WITH FRESH BAKED BREAD.
|Truffle Fries W/ Parmesan Cheese
|$7.95
TOSSED WITH PARMESAN CHEESE AND TRUFFLE OIL
SALADS • STEAKS
The Pine Tavern
151 Route 34, Matawan
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread
|$2.50
Sliced Bread Toasted with our Homemade Garlic Butter
|Boom Boom Shrimp
|$14.95
Fried Beer Battered Shrimp over Spicy Mayo
|Skirt Steak Cowboy
|$39.95
Grilled Skirt Steak Topped with Horseradish Cream Sauce and Broiled Thick Cut Bacon; Served With Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Prep Coffee
3996 Highway Route 516, Matawan
|Popular items
|Cali Burrito
|$10.00
Egg, Avocado, Jersey Tomato, Corn, Roasted Red Onion, Spicy Salsa Roja
|Iced Mocha Latte
|$6.50
latte + house-made chocolate ganache + whole milk
|Iced Zesty Orange Latte
|$6.85
vanilla + agave + espresso + oat milk + orange zest
Es Burrito
930 Highway 34, Matawan
|Popular items
|Salad (GF)
|$0.00
Romaine lettuce topped with cilantro lime vinaigrette, red onion, black beans, mixed cheese, choice of protein, roasted corn, cilantro crema & cucumbers
|Bowl (GF)
|$0.00
Choice of protein, house or brown rice, black beans, mixed cheese, cilantro crema plus choice of salsa
|Street Corn Cup (GF)
|$4.00
Roasted Corn, Cotija Cheese & Citrus Crema
Main Street Donuts - 2 - 141 Main Street
141 Main Street, Matawan
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Grana Pizza Cafe - 25 Morristown Rd
25 Morristown Rd, Matawan
Just Love Coffee - Matawan
273 BROAD STREET, MATAWAN