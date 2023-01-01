Matawan restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Matawan restaurants
Must-try Matawan restaurants

Town Square Diner

1077 NJ-34 # G, Aberdeen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.89
Breaded Chicken Strips dipped in Hot Sauce with Romaine Lettuce & Bleu Cheese
Reuben Sandwich$13.89
Hot Corned Beef or Pastrami with Sauerkraut & Melted Swiss on Rye Bread, served with French Fries
Create Your Own Omelette$7.49
Start with a Plain 3 Egg Omelette & Add In Your Favorite Ingredients:
More about Town Square Diner
Alternate Ending

1057 Rt. 34, Aberdeen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Detroit Big Kahuna$19.00
6 hr tomato sauce, brick cheese, asiago, maple roasted pineapple, red onion, pancetta, jalapeno, basil cashew pesto, pecorino, black pepper
Party Wings$14.00
served with celery sticks & house ranch
Crispy Cauliflower 65$12.00
House fermented chili powder, kashmiri chili, garlic, ginger, shallot, garam masala mayo, herbs
More about Alternate Ending
Panini bistro- Matawan - 745 Rt. 34

745 Rt. 34, Matawan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
P1-Italian Chicken$11.95
CHICKEN CUTLET ,FRESH MOZZ, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, BABY ARUGULA, EVOO, AND A BALSAMIC GLAZE
S5 -Southwestern Chicken Salad$9.25
GRILLED CHICKEN, AVOCADO, ROASTED CORN, GRAPE TOMATOES, ROASTED PEPPERS,
BLACK BEANS, TORTILLA STRIPS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, AND A CHILI LIME DRESSING.
ALL OUR SALADS ARE SERVED WITH FRESH BAKED BREAD.
Truffle Fries W/ Parmesan Cheese$7.95
TOSSED WITH PARMESAN CHEESE AND TRUFFLE OIL
More about Panini bistro- Matawan - 745 Rt. 34
SALADS • STEAKS

The Pine Tavern

151 Route 34, Matawan

Avg 4.3 (1317 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Garlic Bread$2.50
Sliced Bread Toasted with our Homemade Garlic Butter
Boom Boom Shrimp$14.95
Fried Beer Battered Shrimp over Spicy Mayo
Skirt Steak Cowboy$39.95
Grilled Skirt Steak Topped with Horseradish Cream Sauce and Broiled Thick Cut Bacon; Served With Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables
More about The Pine Tavern
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Prep Coffee

3996 Highway Route 516, Matawan

Avg 4.5 (14 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cali Burrito$10.00
Egg, Avocado, Jersey Tomato, Corn, Roasted Red Onion, Spicy Salsa Roja
Iced Mocha Latte$6.50
latte + house-made chocolate ganache + whole milk
Iced Zesty Orange Latte$6.85
vanilla + agave + espresso + oat milk + orange zest
More about Prep Coffee
Es Burrito

930 Highway 34, Matawan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Salad (GF)$0.00
Romaine lettuce topped with cilantro lime vinaigrette, red onion, black beans, mixed cheese, choice of protein, roasted corn, cilantro crema & cucumbers
Bowl (GF)$0.00
Choice of protein, house or brown rice, black beans, mixed cheese, cilantro crema plus choice of salsa
Street Corn Cup (GF)$4.00
Roasted Corn, Cotija Cheese & Citrus Crema
More about Es Burrito
Main Street Donuts - 2 - 141 Main Street

141 Main Street, Matawan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Main Street Donuts - 2 - 141 Main Street
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Grana Pizza Cafe - 25 Morristown Rd

25 Morristown Rd, Matawan

Avg 4.5 (2823 reviews)
Takeout
More about Grana Pizza Cafe - 25 Morristown Rd
Just Love Coffee - Matawan

273 BROAD STREET, MATAWAN

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Just Love Coffee - Matawan

