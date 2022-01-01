Matchbox Diner & Drinks
Matchbox Diner & Drinks is a neighborhood restaurant located in the heart of Eastown in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Our old school diner and delicatessen serves breakfast all day alongside mile-high deli sandwiches, burgers, milkshakes and malts, and a handful of seasonal entrees. Matchbox Diner & Drinks is meant to be an extension of our home and our family, so expect good food and good people all year round.
1345 Lake Dr. SE
Popular Items
Location
1345 Lake Dr. SE
Grand Rapids MI
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hancock Fried Chicken
Nashville Heat meets Michigan Neat.
Paddock Place - Banquet
Come in and enjoy!
Paddock Place
Come in and enjoy!
Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!