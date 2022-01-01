Go
Toast

Matchbox Diner & Drinks

Matchbox Diner & Drinks is a neighborhood restaurant located in the heart of Eastown in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Our old school diner and delicatessen serves breakfast all day alongside mile-high deli sandwiches, burgers, milkshakes and malts, and a handful of seasonal entrees. Matchbox Diner & Drinks is meant to be an extension of our home and our family, so expect good food and good people all year round.

1345 Lake Dr. SE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Matchbox Breakfast$12.99
two eggs any style, choice of bacon, sausage, or ham
Flying Pig$15.99
blis hot sauce marinated slab bacon, buttermilk chicken breast, stilton aioli, lettuce, tomato, potato bun, truffle fries
Cab-Burger$15.99
cabernet-braised onions, bone marrow aioli, truffled iceberg lettuce, tomato, potato bun, truffle fries
Veggie Omelette$11.99
havarti, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomato
Biscuits N' Gravy$11.99
cheddar biscuits, sausage gravy, two eggs any style, choice of potatoes
KID Chicken Tenders$7.99
Fish N' Chips$17.99
whitefish, fries, tartar sauce
The Hangover Burrito$14.99
pot roast, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, flour tortilla, gravy, sour cream, salsa, american fries
Matchbox Omelette$14.99
bacon, cheddar, avocado, spinach, tomato, topped with hollandaise
Pesto Pasta$15.99
bucatini, pesto, spinach, housemade bruschetta, parmesan
See full menu

Location

1345 Lake Dr. SE

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hancock Fried Chicken

No reviews yet

Nashville Heat meets Michigan Neat.

Paddock Place - Banquet

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Paddock Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Forty Acres Soul Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston