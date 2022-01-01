Mateo Tapas

Go
109 W Chapel Hill St

Popular Items

Pan con Tomate (LG)$10.00
Four slices of our Pan con Tomate.
Add jamón, boquerones, or manchego
Pollo Frito$13.00
fried chicken stuffed with mahon cheese and serrano ham, pickles, aioli
Apple hand pie$8.00
Coles de Bruselas Catalan$10.00
crispy brussel sprouts, sherry raisins, pine nuts, saffron yogurt
Costillas de Puerco$16.00
pork ribs, espelette pepper jelly glaze
Seafarer Paella$56.00
shrimp, squid, mussels, sofrito, saffron, Bomba rice, aioli. Serves 2-4
Meat Lovers Paella$56.00
smoked chicken, chorizo, albondigas, sofrito, saffron, Bomba rice, aioli. Serves 2-4
Vegan Deluxe Paella$46.00
local greens, sofrito, saffron, Bomba rice, vegetable stock, marcona almond aioli. Serves 2-4
Gambas al Ajillo$15.00
peeled shrimp cooked in olive oil, garlic, guajillo chiles, lemon, parsley
Mata y Pimienta Gelatin$11.00
house made farmer's cheese, espelette pepper jelly, baguette
109 W Chapel Hill St

Durham NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
