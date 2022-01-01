Go
A map showing the location of Mateos Mexican restaurant - 31439 state rte 20View gallery

Mateos Mexican restaurant - 31439 state rte 20

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

31439 North Cascades Highway

Lyman, WA 98284

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

31439 North Cascades Highway, Lyman WA 98284

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Lyman Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
8328 S Main St Lyman, WA 98263
View restaurantnext
Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea - WA - Sedro Woolley
orange starNo Reviews
802 W State Rout 20 Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
View restaurantnext
The Office Tavern - 112 N CHERRY ST
orange star4.4 • 65
112 N CHERRY ST BURLINGTON, WA 98233
View restaurantnext
Max Dale's Steak & Chop House
orange starNo Reviews
2030 Riverside Dr. Mount Vernon, WA 98273
View restaurantnext
Farmstrong Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
110 Stewart Rd Mount Vernon, WA 98273
View restaurantnext
Whistle Stoppe Coffee Shoppe
orange starNo Reviews
105 E Kincaid St Mount Vernon, WA 98273
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Lyman

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Bow

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Stanwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lynden

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Camano Island

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Mateos Mexican restaurant - 31439 state rte 20

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston