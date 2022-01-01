French
Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad
Mathilde French Bistro
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
2759 Reviews
$$$
315 5th Street
San Francisco, CA 94107
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
315 5th Street, San Francisco CA 94107
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Souley Vegan - San Francisco
Come in and enjoy!
Sanraku - Metreon
Come in and enjoy!
Roma's - San Francisco
Authentic, farm-to-table Italian cuisine in a cozy and upscale environment. A place for everyone with a clientele as diverse as San Francisco itself!
Amici's
Authentic New York-style pizzas, pastas, salads, and flame roasted chicken wings available for pickup and delivery throughout the San Francisco area.