Tacos in Mathis

Vans Burgers
411 E. Magnolia St, Mathis
|Fish Tacos
|$9.49
Five mini corn tortillas filled with fried or grilled Tilapia (or catfish), purple cabbage, "the green sauce" and served with sides of avocado, lime & salsa
|Shrimp Tacos
|$10.99
Five mini corn tortillas filled with fried or grilled shrimp, purple cabbage, "the green sauce" and served with sides of avocado, lime & salsa
|Street Tacos
|$9.99
Five mini corn tortillas filled with fajitas grilled with onion, topped with "the green sauce" , queso fresco, cilantro, tomato, avocado and served with sides of lime & salsa