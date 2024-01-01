Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Mathis

Mathis restaurants
Mathis restaurants that serve tacos

Vans Burgers

411 E. Magnolia St, Mathis

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$9.49
Five mini corn tortillas filled with fried or grilled Tilapia (or catfish), purple cabbage, "the green sauce" and served with sides of avocado, lime & salsa
Shrimp Tacos$10.99
Five mini corn tortillas filled with fried or grilled shrimp, purple cabbage, "the green sauce" and served with sides of avocado, lime & salsa
Street Tacos$9.99
Five mini corn tortillas filled with fajitas grilled with onion, topped with "the green sauce" , queso fresco, cilantro, tomato, avocado and served with sides of lime & salsa
Smoliks Smokehouse - Highway - 10541 TX-359

10541 N HWY 359, Mathis

TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chicken Tacos$11.99
