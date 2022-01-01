Go
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

3101 N SHEFFIELD • $$

Avg 3.8 (669 reviews)

Popular Items

Matilda - Entire Back Bar (Non Refundable) [Please include your full name and date of party]$100.00
BACON BOMB BURGER$12.00
single or double stack 1/4 pound beef patties with 2 slices of cheddar cheese, four pieces of bacon and house sauce on a butter toasted brioche bun (fried egg + $1, add mixed wild mushrooms + $2)
WINGS$10.00
tossed in your choice of buffalo or bbq and served with celery sticks and ranch
CHEESE CURDS$9.00
Wisconsin white cheddar served with house marinara and ranch dipping sauce
BabyATLAS (Non Refundable) [Please include your full name and date of party]$100.00
PUB PRETZEL$9.00
one or two jumbo bakery pretzel served with Merkts cheddar and honey mustard
LOADED WAFFLE FRIES$12.00
seasoned waffle fries, Merkts cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, scallions and served with ranch dressing
STEAK FRITTES$16.00
Seasoned waffle fries, truffle oil drizzle, shaved parm, marinaded steak and served with garlic aioli (add grilled onions + $1, or mixed wild mushrooms + $2)
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES$8.00
served with shaved parm and Jalapeno Aoli
CHICKEN BACON RANCH$12.00
romaine lettuce, shaved parm, grilled chicken, bacon, croutons, ranch dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Nigthlife
Happy Hour
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3101 N SHEFFIELD

CHICAGO IL

Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
