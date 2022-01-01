Go
Matjoa Korean BBQ

AUTHENTIC KOREAN COMFORT FOOD , OFFERING CURBSIDE PICKUP.

BBQ

3580 Ulmerton Road • $$

Avg 4.5 (141 reviews)

Popular Items

MANDU$9.95
Vegetable dumplings
KFC$16.95
Choice of Korean style spicy(+1) or fried wings
SIDE DISHES$5.00
KOREAN CORN DOG$7.95
Beef and mozzarella cheese, sugar
FRIED RICE$13.95
Choice of tofu/beef/ ̈ ̈spicy chicken/ ̈ ̈spicy pork/shrimp(+1), egg, vegetables
STONE BOWL BIBIMBOP$16.95
Choice of beef/ ̈ ̈spicy chicken/ ̈ ̈spicy pork, vegetables, egg, seaweed paper, hot sauce on side
WHITE RICE$2.00
BEEF BULGOGI Skillet$21.95
Korean BBQ marinated sliced beef, vegetables
BEEF BULGOGI LUNCH$12.95
Korean BBQ marinated sliced beef, vegetables
KIMCHI PANCAKE$14.95
Kimchi, egg, vegetables
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3580 Ulmerton Road

Clearwater FL

