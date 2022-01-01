Go
SUSHI

501 Stadium Place S • $$

Avg 4.6 (422 reviews)

Popular Items

Crunchy Seattle$14.00
salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Matsu Sashimi$14.00
two piece tuna, two piece yellowtail, two piece salmon sashimi
KFC Wings$14.00
spicy honey glaze, toasted sesame, scallion
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds
Garlic Short Ribs$16.00
garlic-soy marinated beef short ribs grilled w/ house spring mix salad & pickled ginger
Miso$3.00
tofu, shiitake, wakame, scallions
12TH Man$20.00
shrimp tempura, avocado & cucumber topped w/ spicy tuna, tobiko & spicy aioli
Salmon Roll$8.00
Sake Sushi$4.00
salmon
Seattle Roll$10.00
salmon, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sesame seeds
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
501 Stadium Place S

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
