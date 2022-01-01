Go
Matsu Ya Sushi & Grill

Matsu-Ya is a sushi bar and grill that caters to customers that crave for Japanese cuisine. Along with our sushi, we also offer traditional Japanese entrees as well as wine, beer, and sake.

5725 Windy Drive Suite A

Popular Items

Gyoza$4.95
Pork-dumplings. Deep-fried, pan-fried or steamed. (6pcs)
X Spicy Cali Roll$5.25
Imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber inside. Topped with masago and yum-yum sauce.
(8pcs)
Maki Combo$10.95
Choose 3 rolls.
Cali Roll$3.95
Imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber inside.
(8pcs)
X Godzilla Roll$9.95
Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside.
Topped with scallions, two kinds of tobiko
and wasabi mayo.
(8pcs)
Shrimp Temp Roll$4.95
Shrimp tempura inside. Topped with eel sauce.
(8pcs)
X Alaskan Roll$4.95
Smoked salmon and avocado.
(8pcs)
Location

5725 Windy Drive Suite A

Stevens Point WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

