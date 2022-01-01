Go
A map showing the location of Matsumotto Sushi & GrillView gallery

Matsumotto Sushi & Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1975 West 120th Avenue

Westminster, CO 80234

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1975 West 120th Avenue, Westminster CO 80234

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Gunther Toody's - Northglenn - 301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall
orange starNo Reviews
301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall Northglenn, CO 80234
View restaurantnext
5280 Burger Bar - Westminster - 4301 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
4301 Main St Westminster, CO 80031
View restaurantnext
GQue Championship BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
5160 W 120th Ave unit K Broomfield, CO 80020
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Broomfield (Closed) - Broomfield (Closed)
orange starNo Reviews
4700 W. 121st Avenue Broomfield, CO 80020
View restaurantnext
The Glenn Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 561
11140 Irma Dr Northglenn, CO 80233
View restaurantnext
Hollan-Dazed
orange star4.5 • 34
1275 E. 1st Ave. Broomfield, CO 80020
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Westminster

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
orange star4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Westminster

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Matsumotto Sushi & Grill

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston