Papasan Pizza

Get your custom Pizza in 5 minutes!

73-4354 B Mamalahoa Hwy

Popular Items

Meat Lovers$13.99
BBQ Kalua Pig$13.99
11" Pizza Unlimited Topping$13.99
Pepperoni Pizza$11.99
Marinara Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Garlic Cheese Bread$5.49
Garlic Chicken Alfredo$13.99
Alfredo Sauce, Roasted Garlic, Diced Chicken, Onion
11" Pizza 2 Topping$12.99
Hawaiian$12.99
Ham, Pineapple
Combo$13.99
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive, Ham, Mushroom
Stuffed Garlic Cheesy Bread$3.99
Location

73-4354 B Mamalahoa Hwy

Kailua-kona HI

Sunday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

