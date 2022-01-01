Go
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen

Popular Items

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$10.99
with marinara sauce
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Spring mix, grilled chicken, carrots, thin tortilla strips with honey lime vinaigrette dressing & peanut sauce drizzle.
Fish & Chips$16.50
Fresh cod, beer battered with fries & slaw
Giant Chocolate Cake$10.99
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders$11.50
with fries
Chicken Parmesan$16.50
Fresh boneless chicken breast, pan fried & panko breaded served with house made tomato sauce & mozzarella on a bed of garlic parmesan spaghetti.
Wood Fired Old Fashioned Bacon Cheeseburger$14.59
Hand pattied, fresh ground chuck, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, smoked bacon on a toasted buttered bun.
Hand Cut Fries$4.50
Fork N' Knife BBQ Ribs - Half Rack$18.99
Slow cooked, fall-off-the-bone pork ribs, fries & slaw
Charleston Fried Chicken Salad$12.99
Spring mix, fried chicken tenders, mixed cheeses, tomatoes, smoked bacon, red onion, cucumber, egg
Location

525 Short St

Columbus OH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
