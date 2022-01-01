Mattabesett Canoe Club
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
80 Harbor Dr
Middletown, CT 06457
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
80 Harbor Dr, Middletown CT 06457
Nearby restaurants
Stella D’oro
Come in and enjoy!
Lan Chi’s Vietnamese Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Mezzo Grille
Come in and enjoy!
Whey Stationary
Come in and enjoy!