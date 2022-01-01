Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mattawan restaurants you'll love

Mattawan restaurants
  • Mattawan

Must-try Mattawan restaurants

Main Street Pub image

GRILL

Main Street Pub

52887 North Main St, Mattawan

Avg 3.5 (187 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Potato Skins$7.99
6 deep fried potato skins topped with melted cheese and served with your choice of sauce.
Choose from regular (just cheese)
Bacon & Scallions
Deluxe (Ham, Onion, Green Olive, Mushroom)
Pretzel Bites$8.99
18 cheddar cheese stuffed pretzels. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Pub Burger$9.99
1/2 burger grilled to your choice of temp. Served on a toast bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle on the side. Comes with a side of french fries.
More about Main Street Pub
Murray St. Brewing image

 

Murray St. Brewing

57620 Murray Street, Mattawan

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Murray St. Brewing
Taco Bob's image

TACOS

Taco Bob's

23980 City Center Cir, Mattawan

Avg 3.5 (9 reviews)
More about Taco Bob's
