Cheeseburgers in Mattawan

Nonla Burger - Mattawan
24050 Front Street, Mattawan
|Cheeseburger
|$5.25
Cheeseburger with 3.2oz patty served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onion and Nonla spread.
|NB #2 Cheeseburger Meal
|$10.50
Cheeseburger (single 3.2oz beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and Nonla spread) served with handcut fries and a fountain drink.
|Kids #1 Junior Cheeseburger Meal
|$6.95
Kids junior cheese burger (meat, cheese, and Nonla spread only) served with small fry and small drink (of choice).