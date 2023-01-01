Quesadillas in Mattawan
Nonla Burger - Mattawan
24050 Front Street, Mattawan
|Hot Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.50
Our crispy chicken nuggets dipped in our hot chili oil with Mexican cheese blend, mozzarella cheese, and spicy ranch.
GRILL
Main Street Pub - Mattawan
52887 North Main St, Mattawan
|Kids Quesadilla
|Quesadilla
|$7.99
Quesadilla stuffed with cheese, tomatoes, scallions and your choice of regular chicken, blackened cajun chicken, portabella mushrooms, steak, pulled pork or just cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.