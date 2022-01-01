Go
Mattenga's Pizzeria

Mattenga's Pizzeria is all about family. Matt & Enga wanted to create the best pizza atmosphere as possible for families to comfortably eat and drink with their little ones. We know how important high quality food is to parents, so we make all our dough fresh daily, use only the finest ingredients and hand toss each pizza to create a crisp baked pizza pie.

17219 O'Connor Rd

Popular Items

Cheesy Garlic Bread$5.99
Our 10”Personal Dough topped with Fresh Garlic Paste Spread and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Marinara.
16" Deal Pizza$12.00
Enjoy a 16" ONE Topping Pizza for only $12!
(tax NOT included)
Pretzels and Beer Cheese Dip$5.99
Our warm, soft pretzels are the perfect dippers for our tangy, rich beer cheese sauce.
Buffalo Wings (Mild, Medium, Hot)$12.99
Our crispy wings tossed in your choice of Mild, Medium, and Hot tangy Buffalo sauce.
Party (20")$19.99
Serves up to 6 Guests
Personal (10")$8.99
Serves 1 to 2 Guests
Family (16")$14.49
Serves up to 4 Guests
Pizza Rolls$5.99
4 Pockets of goodness filled
with Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoni. You can now add toppings!
Bread Sticks$3.99
Warm & garlicky bread sticks served with our House Marinara Sauce.
Location

San Antonio TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

