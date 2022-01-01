Go
Mattenga's Pizzeria

Mattenga's Pizzeria is all about family. Matt & Enga wanted to create the best pizza atmosphere as possible for families to comfortably eat and drink with their little ones. We know how important high quality food is to parents, so we make all our dough fresh daily, use only the finest ingredients and hand toss each pizza to create a crisp baked pizza pie. Enga's mom makes our made from scratch alfredo and Enga's dad came up with our famous Zeppole recipe.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

6044 FM 3009 • $$

Avg 4.4 (794 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$9.99
Four Meatballs served over Spaghetti Noodles, Topped with one two ladles of our House Made Marinara Sauce. Bread sticks pictured are extra.
Party (20")$19.99
Serves up to 6 Guests
Cheesy Garlic Bread$5.99
Our 10”Personal Dough topped with Fresh Garlic Paste Spread and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Marinara.
Calzone (includes Mozz and Ricotta Cheese)$8.97
Our folded pizza dough, with Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese + up to 3 toppings of your choice. Add in a dipping cup of our in-house marinara, and parmesan cheese on top and just... mmm.
Personal (10")$8.99
Serves 1 to 2 guests
Buffalo Wings (Mild, Medium, Hot)$12.99
Our crispy wings tossed in your choice of Mild, Medium, and Hot tangy Buffalo sauce.
Pretzels and Beer Cheese Dip$5.99
Our warm, soft pretzels are the perfect dippers for our tangy, rich beer cheese sauce.
Pizza Rolls$5.99
4 Pockets of goodness filled
with Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoni.
Family (16")$14.49
Serves up to 4 Guests
Large Garden Salad$7.99
Romaine Lettuce, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, crunchy carrots, black olives and mozzarella cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6044 FM 3009

Schertz TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
