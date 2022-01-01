Matteo's Pizza & Bistro

Go
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

5132 Arden Way • $$

Avg 3.5 (550 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar salad$8.00
Chopped Romaine, Shredded Parmesan,
Rosemary Croutons & Garlic Anchovy Dressing
(Dressing contains Raw Egg)
Asian Noodle Salad
Red & Green Cabbage, Noodles, Almonds, Cilantro, Julienne Carrots, Green Onion & Spicy Sesame Soy Vinaigrette
The Cheese Please (Cheese Pizza)$18.00
Tomato Sauce, Garlic Cream or Pesto with Asiago, Fontina, Parmesan & Mozzarella
The Stu$24.00
Prosciutto, Wild Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Italian Fontina, Arugula, White Truffle Oil
Penne Bolognese$18.00
Spicy Pork & Beef Ragu, Mushrooms & Asiago Cheese
Cheese Burger$18.00
1/2 Pound 5 Dot Ranch Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles & Garlic Aioli.
Choice of Cheddar, Blue Cheese or Swiss. Served with French Fries or House Salad
Create Your Own Pizza$18.00
Cheese Please As Base (Asiago, Fontina, Parmesan & Mozzarella)
The Matteo$25.00
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Chorizo, Bacon, Four Cheeses, Tomato Sauce
Calamari$14.00
With Matteo’s Classic Cocktail Sauce
Arugula Salad$12.00
with Roasted Beets, Mandarin Orange Segments, Pistachio, Goat Cheese Hibiscus Vinaigrette
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

5132 Arden Way

Carmichael CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
