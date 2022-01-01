Go
Matteo's of Rosyln

atteo’s of Roslyn offers its clientele the best possible dining experience. The restaurant boasts an all new interior that pairs chic-styling with a warm and inviting feel. Matteo’s of Roslyn keeps up its tradition of food excellence and impeccable service, while adding new items to its menu from northern & southern Italy.

88 Mineola Ave

Popular Items

Clams Sauce
little neck clams, red or white
Almond Shell Cannoli$10.50
house-made cannoli cream
Escarole
String Beans
Mozzarella Bar
Warm Mozzarella, roasted peppers, tomato, e.v.o.
Creamy Burrata, grilled ciabatta, arugula, balsamic
Bufala Mozzarella, prosciutto di parma
Eggplant Parmigiana
mozzarella, pomodoro, reggiano
Broccoli
Broccoli Rabe
Shrimp
Shrimp Luciano, sautéed spinach, light tomato
Shrimp Wendy, burnt string beans, dijon mustard
Shrimp Ultimo, francese, mozzarella, cherry peppers, spinach
Shishito Peppers
crispy prosciutto, roasted garlic aioli
Location

88 Mineola Ave

Rosyln NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
