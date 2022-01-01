Go
MATTER

MATTER, crafted.
Chef's take on a (new) American menu, along with craft cocktails, beers, and specialty coffee.

FRENCH FRIES

7604 3rd Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (305 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Fries$5.00
Honey Citrus Wings
Chicken Tinga Empanadas$8.00
Four-Cheese Mac$8.00
Smash Burger$14.00
Rainbow Kale Salad$10.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7604 3rd Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

