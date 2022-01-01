MATTER
MATTER, crafted.
Chef's take on a (new) American menu, along with craft cocktails, beers, and specialty coffee.
FRENCH FRIES
7604 3rd Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7604 3rd Ave
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Piccante
Homemade Italian food. Homemade pasta, bread, risotto, panini, burgers & entree!
Blue Agave - 3rd Avenue Bay Ridge
Come in and enjoy!
Sancho's
Come on in and enjoy!
Cuisine by Claudette
Smoothie Bar and Meal Prep Service for pickup for gym members and the public. Online ordering available 7 days a week. Schedule your order for faster pick up.