Matteson restaurants you'll love
Matteson's top cuisines
Must-try Matteson restaurants
More about Hidden Manna Cafe - Matteson
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Hidden Manna Cafe - Matteson
3613 216th, Matteson
|Popular items
|New Orleans Shrimp Pasta
|$19.99
Shrimp & Chicken Andouille sausage in a creamy pasta sauce with red and green peppers, onion and garlic Tossed with Fettucini and served with garlic bread.
|Gumbo
|$25.25
Crab clusters, Chicken, Shrimp, Chicken Andouille sausage, Chicken gizzards and Okra cooked in a mildly spicy roux and served with a bed of rice and garlic bread.
|Catfish & Grits
|$17.99
Fried Grit cakes and a Catfish fillet topped with green and red bell pepper, onion and garilic in a spicy cream (dairy) sauce.
More about Zo's Good Burger - Chicago Ridge Food Truck
Zo's Good Burger - Chicago Ridge Food Truck
7001 Vollmer Road, Matteson
|Popular items
|Side Fries
|$2.99
|BBQ Burger
|$11.99
|Sauce
|$0.00
More about Sip and Savor - Matteson - Matteson
Sip and Savor - Matteson - Matteson
4129 211th Street, Matteson