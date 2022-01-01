Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Matteson restaurants you'll love

Matteson restaurants
  • Matteson

Matteson's top cuisines

Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Seafood
Must-try Matteson restaurants

Hidden Manna Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Hidden Manna Cafe - Matteson

3613 216th, Matteson

Avg 4.3 (1894 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
New Orleans Shrimp Pasta$19.99
Shrimp & Chicken Andouille sausage in a creamy pasta sauce with red and green peppers, onion and garlic Tossed with Fettucini and served with garlic bread.
Gumbo$25.25
Crab clusters, Chicken, Shrimp, Chicken Andouille sausage, Chicken gizzards and Okra cooked in a mildly spicy roux and served with a bed of rice and garlic bread.
Catfish & Grits$17.99
Fried Grit cakes and a Catfish fillet topped with green and red bell pepper, onion and garilic in a spicy cream (dairy) sauce.
Zo's Good Burger - Chicago Ridge Food Truck

7001 Vollmer Road, Matteson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side Fries$2.99
BBQ Burger$11.99
Sauce$0.00
Sip and Savor - Matteson - Matteson

4129 211th Street, Matteson

No reviews yet
