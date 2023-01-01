Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Matteson

Go
Matteson restaurants
Toast

Matteson restaurants that serve grits

Hidden Manna Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Hidden Manna Cafe - Matteson

3613 216th st, Matteson

Avg 4.3 (1894 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Perch And Grits (Three Fillets)$15.99
Fried Grit cakes and three perch fillets topped with with red and green pepper, garlic and onion in a spicy cream (dairy) sauce.
Grits Ya Ya$15.99
Mushrooms, Spinach and Cherry Tomatoes with red and green pepper, garlic and onion in a spicy cream (dairy) sauce. Served over grits.
Grits$3.50
More about Hidden Manna Cafe - Matteson
Consumer pic

 

Red Star Matteson

4129 211th St, Matteson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Catfish & Grits$19.99
More about Red Star Matteson

Browse other tasty dishes in Matteson

Salmon

Cake

Collard Greens

Map

More near Matteson to explore

Orland Park

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Tinley Park

Avg 4.9 (17 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Mokena

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Homewood

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Chicago Heights

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Glenwood

No reviews yet

Dyer

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Country Club Hills

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1575 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (426 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (345 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1072 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston