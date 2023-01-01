Grits in Matteson
Matteson restaurants that serve grits
More about Hidden Manna Cafe - Matteson
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Hidden Manna Cafe - Matteson
3613 216th st, Matteson
|Perch And Grits (Three Fillets)
|$15.99
Fried Grit cakes and three perch fillets topped with with red and green pepper, garlic and onion in a spicy cream (dairy) sauce.
|Grits Ya Ya
|$15.99
Mushrooms, Spinach and Cherry Tomatoes with red and green pepper, garlic and onion in a spicy cream (dairy) sauce. Served over grits.
|Grits
|$3.50