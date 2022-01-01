Matthews restaurants you'll love

MingFu image

 

MingFu

115 W John Street, Mathews

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Roll (1)$1.95
Fried roll with pork and veg inside
Singapore Mei Fun$11.95
Rice noodle stir fried with shrimp, chicken, roast pork & Vegetables in spicy yellow curry.
Shrimp Avocado Roll$5.95
Cooked Shrimp & Avocado.
More about MingFu
Mac's Speed Shop image

 

Mac's Speed Shop

142 east john street, matthews

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Smoked pulled chicken, chopped applewood bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
1/2 Smkd Chicken$14.00
Slow smoked and finished on the grill, served naked or with your choice of wing sauce.
Sm Combo$29.00
Choose four - hand pulled pork, beer can chicken, St. Louis ribs, Texas beef sausage, beef brisket and 2 sides
More about Mac's Speed Shop
Mama's Pizza & Pasta image

 

Mama's Pizza & Pasta

15080 Idlewild Rd, Ste c, Matthews

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mama's Everything$20.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives
Caesar Salad$7.00
Garlic Knots (6)$4.95
More about Mama's Pizza & Pasta
Osaka Japanese Cuisine image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Osaka Japanese Cuisine

3531 matthews-mint hill rd, Matthews

Avg 4.2 (526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Gyoza$4.50
California Roll$5.25
Philadelphia Roll$5.99
More about Osaka Japanese Cuisine
The Loyalist Market image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

The Loyalist Market

435 N Trade St #102, Matthews

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Big Board$50.00
Veggin' Out$9.50
Devils on Horseback$9.00
More about The Loyalist Market
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor- Wesley Chapel image

 

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor- Wesley Chapel

6400 Weddington/Monroe rd suite A, Wesley Chapel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
6 Garlic Knots$3.45
Comes with 6 knots
Wings
ONLY ONE SAUCE PER EVERY TEN WINGS
Caesar Salad$7.95
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & homemade croutons tossed with Caesar salad
More about Brooklyn Pizza Parlor- Wesley Chapel
Grace O'Malley's image

 

Grace O'Malley's

157 N Trade Street, Matthews

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jameson Burger$14.95
Onions Sauteed In A Jameson Glaze, Crispy Bacon, Kale, Tomato, Melted Muenster Cheese & Jameson Honey Mayo
Grilled Salmon$18.95
Roasted Red Potatoes, Shaved Brussels, Honey Whiskey Glaze
Fried Chicken Sliders$10.95
Hand Breaded Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Breast With House Made Honey Mustard Pickles & Fresh Potato Buns
More about Grace O'Malley's
Restaurant banner

 

The Buzz Beer and Wine Co.

5943 Weddington-Monroe Rd, Matthews

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Buzz Beer and Wine Co.
Restaurant banner

 

Moo N Brew 2

111 mathews station street, mathews

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Moo N Brew 2

Tuna Rolls

Reuben

Shrimp Rolls

Mozzarella Sticks

Caesar Salad

Miso Soup

Garlic Knots

