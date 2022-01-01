Matthews restaurants you'll love
MingFu
115 W John Street, Mathews
|Popular items
|Egg Roll (1)
|$1.95
Fried roll with pork and veg inside
|Singapore Mei Fun
|$11.95
Rice noodle stir fried with shrimp, chicken, roast pork & Vegetables in spicy yellow curry.
|Shrimp Avocado Roll
|$5.95
Cooked Shrimp & Avocado.
Mac's Speed Shop
142 east john street, matthews
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
Smoked pulled chicken, chopped applewood bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
|1/2 Smkd Chicken
|$14.00
Slow smoked and finished on the grill, served naked or with your choice of wing sauce.
|Sm Combo
|$29.00
Choose four - hand pulled pork, beer can chicken, St. Louis ribs, Texas beef sausage, beef brisket and 2 sides
Mama's Pizza & Pasta
15080 Idlewild Rd, Ste c, Matthews
|Popular items
|Mama's Everything
|$20.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
|Garlic Knots (6)
|$4.95
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Osaka Japanese Cuisine
3531 matthews-mint hill rd, Matthews
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$4.50
|California Roll
|$5.25
|Philadelphia Roll
|$5.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE
The Loyalist Market
435 N Trade St #102, Matthews
|Popular items
|The Big Board
|$50.00
|Veggin' Out
|$9.50
|Devils on Horseback
|$9.00
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor- Wesley Chapel
6400 Weddington/Monroe rd suite A, Wesley Chapel
|Popular items
|6 Garlic Knots
|$3.45
Comes with 6 knots
|Wings
ONLY ONE SAUCE PER EVERY TEN WINGS
|Caesar Salad
|$7.95
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & homemade croutons tossed with Caesar salad
Grace O'Malley's
157 N Trade Street, Matthews
|Popular items
|Jameson Burger
|$14.95
Onions Sauteed In A Jameson Glaze, Crispy Bacon, Kale, Tomato, Melted Muenster Cheese & Jameson Honey Mayo
|Grilled Salmon
|$18.95
Roasted Red Potatoes, Shaved Brussels, Honey Whiskey Glaze
|Fried Chicken Sliders
|$10.95
Hand Breaded Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Breast With House Made Honey Mustard Pickles & Fresh Potato Buns
The Buzz Beer and Wine Co.
5943 Weddington-Monroe Rd, Matthews
Moo N Brew 2
111 mathews station street, mathews