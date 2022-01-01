Brisket in Matthews
Matthews restaurants that serve brisket
Rockstore BBQ - Stallins
3116 Old Monroe Road, Stallings
|Brisket Family Special
|$41.00
1 1/2 lbs. Brisket, 3 Large Sides, 4 Buns & Sauce
Mac’s Speed Shop - Matthews
142 east john street, matthews
|Brisket Burnt Ends
|$15.00
Dry-rubbed brisket burnt ends tossed w/ western NC bbq & Mac's sweet pickle blend **limited availability
|Beef Brisket
|$24.00
Dry rubbed & slow smoked for 8 hours, sliced to order and served with caramelized onions and western bbq sauce
|Brisket Philly Wrap
|$16.00
Brisket, peppers, onions, white American, queso