Brisket in Matthews

Matthews restaurants
Matthews restaurants that serve brisket

Rockstore BBQ - Stallins

3116 Old Monroe Road, Stallings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Family Special$41.00
1 1/2 lbs. Brisket, 3 Large Sides, 4 Buns & Sauce
More about Rockstore BBQ - Stallins
Mac’s Speed Shop - Matthews

142 east john street, matthews

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Burnt Ends$15.00
Dry-rubbed brisket burnt ends tossed w/ western NC bbq & Mac's sweet pickle blend **limited availability
Beef Brisket$24.00
Dry rubbed & slow smoked for 8 hours, sliced to order and served with caramelized onions and western bbq sauce
Brisket Philly Wrap$16.00
Brisket, peppers, onions, white American, queso
More about Mac’s Speed Shop - Matthews

Map

Map

