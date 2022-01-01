Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Matthews
/
Matthews
/
Calamari
Matthews restaurants that serve calamari
Mama's Pizza & Pasta
15080 Idlewild Rd, Ste c, Matthews
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$13.95
More about Mama's Pizza & Pasta
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor- Wesley Chapel
6400 Weddington/Monroe rd suite A, Wesley Chapel
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$6.95
Served with lemon & marinara sauce.
More about Brooklyn Pizza Parlor- Wesley Chapel
