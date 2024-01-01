Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Matthews

Go
Matthews restaurants
Toast

Matthews restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

 

Mama‘s Italian Restaurant

15080 Idlewild Rd, Matthews

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake$8.95
More about Mama‘s Italian Restaurant
The Loyalist Market image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

The Loyalist Market

435 N Trade St #102, Matthews

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$7.00
More about The Loyalist Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Matthews

Shrimp Fried Rice

Caesar Salad

Cookies

Pies

Steamed Rice

Tuna Rolls

Chicken Tenders

Avocado Rolls

Map

More near Matthews to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (561 restaurants)

Rock Hill

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Fort Mill

Avg 4.7 (37 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (561 restaurants)

Albemarle

No reviews yet

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (27 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (195 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (389 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1359 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (498 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1239 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston