Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Matthews

Go
Matthews restaurants
Toast

Matthews restaurants that serve chicken salad

Fullwood Market image

 

Fullwood Market

131 East John St, Matthews

No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.95
House Made Chicken Salad, Oven Roasted Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Spring Mix, Croissant
More about Fullwood Market
Item pic

 

Mama's Pizza & Pasta

15080 Idlewild Rd, Ste c, Matthews

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Apple Gorgonzola Salad$11.95
Gilled Chicken, Green Apple Slices, Dried Canberries, with gorgonzola dressing and balsamic dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.95
buffalo chicken slices, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing
More about Mama's Pizza & Pasta
Chicken Salad Croissant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

The Loyalist Market

435 N Trade St #102, Matthews

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Croissant$11.50
More about The Loyalist Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Matthews

Spaghetti

Shrimp Rolls

Cookies

Reuben

Caesar Salad

Greek Salad

Sliders

Salmon Rolls

Map

More near Matthews to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston