Chicken tenders in Matthews

Matthews restaurants
Matthews restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Mama's Pizza & Pasta

15080 Idlewild Rd, Ste c, Matthews

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3 Chicken Tenders w/Side$12.95
More about Mama's Pizza & Pasta
Osaka Japanese Cuisine image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Osaka Japanese Cuisine

3531 matthews-mint hill rd, Matthews

Avg 4.2 (526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Strips$5.50
More about Osaka Japanese Cuisine
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor- Wesley Chapel image

 

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor- Wesley Chapel

6400 Weddington/Monroe rd suite A, Wesley Chapel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tender Basket with Fries$6.95
More about Brooklyn Pizza Parlor- Wesley Chapel
Grace O'Malley's image

 

Grace O'Malley's

157 N Trade Street, Matthews

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tender Basket$10.95
More about Grace O'Malley's

