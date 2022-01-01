Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab rolls in Matthews

Matthews restaurants
Matthews restaurants that serve crab rolls

MingFu image

 

MingFu - Matthews

115 W John Street, Mathews

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Crab Salad roll$5.95
Shredded Crabstick Mixture w/ Masago, Spicy Mayo & Sriracha.
More about MingFu - Matthews
Osaka Japanese Cuisine image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Osaka Japanese Cuisine

3531 matthews-mint hill rd, Matthews

Avg 4.2 (526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Roll$5.50
More about Osaka Japanese Cuisine

