Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crispy tofu in
Matthews
/
Matthews
/
Crispy Tofu
Matthews restaurants that serve crispy tofu
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Osaka Japanese Cuisine
3531 matthews-mint hill rd, Matthews
Avg 4.2
(526 reviews)
Crispy Tofu
$6.00
More about Osaka Japanese Cuisine
Osaka Japanese Cuisine
3531 Matthews-Mint Hill Rd, Matthews
No reviews yet
Crispy Tofu
$6.00
More about Osaka Japanese Cuisine
Browse other tasty dishes in Matthews
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Crab Rolls
Scallops
Eggplant Parm
Shrimp Tempura
Maki
Spaghetti
Green Beans
More near Matthews to explore
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(589 restaurants)
Rock Hill
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
Fort Mill
Avg 4.7
(42 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Huntersville
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Waxhaw
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 5
(14 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
Indian Trail
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(589 restaurants)
Albemarle
No reviews yet
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(28 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Pinehurst
No reviews yet
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(204 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(407 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(410 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1449 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(509 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1269 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston