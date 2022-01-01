Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Curry in
Matthews
/
Matthews
/
Curry
Matthews restaurants that serve curry
MingFu
115 W John Street, Mathews
No reviews yet
Red Curry Chicken
$13.95
More about MingFu
Grace O'Malley's
157 N Trade Street, Matthews
No reviews yet
Irish Chicken Curry
$17.95
Chicken, Onions & Peppers In An Irish Curry Sauce Served With Thick-Cut Pup Fries Or Rice
More about Grace O'Malley's
