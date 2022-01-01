Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Matthews

Matthews restaurants
Matthews restaurants that serve curry chicken

MingFu image

 

MingFu

115 W John Street, Mathews

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Curry Chicken$13.95
More about MingFu
Grace O'Malley's image

 

Grace O'Malley's

157 N Trade Street, Matthews

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Irish Chicken Curry$17.95
Chicken, Onions & Peppers In An Irish Curry Sauce Served With Thick-Cut Pup Fries Or Rice
More about Grace O'Malley's

