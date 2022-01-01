Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Eel in
Matthews
/
Matthews
/
Eel
Matthews restaurants that serve eel
MingFu
115 W John Street, Mathews
No reviews yet
Eel Avocado Roll
$6.95
Cooked Eel & Avocado. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.
More about MingFu
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Osaka Japanese Cuisine
3531 matthews-mint hill rd, Matthews
Avg 4.2
(526 reviews)
Eel and Avocado Roll
$6.99
More about Osaka Japanese Cuisine
