Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in Matthews

Go
Matthews restaurants
Toast

Matthews restaurants that serve eel

MingFu image

 

MingFu

115 W John Street, Mathews

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eel Avocado Roll$6.95
Cooked Eel & Avocado. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.
More about MingFu
Osaka Japanese Cuisine image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Osaka Japanese Cuisine

3531 matthews-mint hill rd, Matthews

Avg 4.2 (526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eel and Avocado Roll$6.99
More about Osaka Japanese Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Matthews

Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Cannolis

Salmon Rolls

Ravioli

Baked Ziti

Tuna Rolls

Shrimp Rolls

Map

More near Matthews to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston