Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Matthews

Go
Matthews restaurants
Toast

Matthews restaurants that serve garlic bread

Consumer pic

 

Mama's Pizza & Pasta

15080 Idlewild Rd, Ste c, Matthews

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread$4.95
More about Mama's Pizza & Pasta
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor- Wesley Chapel image

 

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor- Wesley Chapel

6400 Weddington/Monroe rd suite A, Wesley Chapel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic bread w/ cheese$4.25
Garlic Bread$3.25
Add Chees for $1
More about Brooklyn Pizza Parlor- Wesley Chapel

Browse other tasty dishes in Matthews

Tuna Rolls

Miso Soup

Chicken Parmesan

Caesar Salad

Buffalo Wings

Sliders

Greek Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Matthews to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston