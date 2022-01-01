Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic chicken in Matthews

Go
Matthews restaurants
Toast

Matthews restaurants that serve garlic chicken

MingFu image

 

MingFu - Matthews

115 W John Street, Mathews

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Garlic Sauce
More about MingFu - Matthews
Item pic

 

Mama‘s Italian Restaurant

15080 Idlewild Rd, Ste c, Matthews

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
4 Garlic Knot Chicken Parm Sliders$12.95
More about Mama‘s Italian Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Matthews

Curry

Tortellini

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Spaghetti

Chicken Tenders

Shrimp Rolls

Fried Pickles

Map

More near Matthews to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1000 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (981 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston