Garlic knots in Matthews

Go
Matthews restaurants
Toast

Matthews restaurants that serve garlic knots

Item pic

 

Mama's Pizza & Pasta

15080 Idlewild Rd, Ste c, Matthews

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots (6)$4.95
More about Mama's Pizza & Pasta
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor- Wesley Chapel image

 

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor- Wesley Chapel

6400 Weddington/Monroe rd suite A, Wesley Chapel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
6 Garlic Knots$3.45
Comes with 6 knots
12 Garlic Knots$6.90
More about Brooklyn Pizza Parlor- Wesley Chapel

Browse other tasty dishes in Matthews

Miso Soup

Tuna Rolls

Caesar Salad

Shrimp Rolls

Reuben

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Matthews to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Fort Mill

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston