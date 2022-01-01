Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Matthews

Matthews restaurants
Matthews restaurants that serve key lime pies

Item pic

 

Mama's Pizza & Pasta

15080 Idlewild Rd, Ste c, Matthews

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$6.95
More about Mama's Pizza & Pasta
The Loyalist Market image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

The Loyalist Market

435 N Trade St #102, Matthews

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Strawberry Pie$6.00
More about The Loyalist Market

