Maki in Matthews

Matthews restaurants
Matthews restaurants that serve maki

MingFu image

 

MingFu - Matthews

115 W John Street, Mathews

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maki Combo$14.95
Tuna roll, California roll, Salmon roll.
More about MingFu - Matthews
Osaka Japanese Cuisine image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Osaka Japanese Cuisine

3531 matthews-mint hill rd, Matthews

Avg 4.2 (526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Futo Maki Roll$7.00
More about Osaka Japanese Cuisine

