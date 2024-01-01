Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Octopus in
Matthews
/
Matthews
/
Octopus
Matthews restaurants that serve octopus
MingFu - Matthews
115 W John St, Mathews
No reviews yet
Tako (Octopus) - Cooked
$4.95
More about MingFu - Matthews
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Osaka Japanese Cuisine
3531 matthews-mint hill rd, Matthews
Avg 4.2
(526 reviews)
N-Octopus
$4.99
S-Octopus
$4.99
More about Osaka Japanese Cuisine
Browse other tasty dishes in Matthews
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Grilled Chicken
Calamari
Garlic Bread
Eggplant Parm
Baked Ziti
California Rolls
Chocolate Cake
More near Matthews to explore
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(600 restaurants)
Rock Hill
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Fort Mill
Avg 4.7
(41 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Huntersville
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Waxhaw
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 5
(13 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
Indian Trail
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(600 restaurants)
Albemarle
No reviews yet
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(28 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Pinehurst
No reviews yet
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(213 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(419 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(419 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1500 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(521 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1293 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston