Octopus in Matthews

Matthews restaurants
Matthews restaurants that serve octopus

MingFu image

 

MingFu - Matthews

115 W John St, Mathews

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tako (Octopus) - Cooked$4.95
More about MingFu - Matthews
Osaka Japanese Cuisine image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Osaka Japanese Cuisine

3531 matthews-mint hill rd, Matthews

Avg 4.2 (526 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
N-Octopus$4.99
S-Octopus$4.99
More about Osaka Japanese Cuisine

