Shrimp rolls in
Matthews
/
Matthews
/
Shrimp Rolls
Matthews restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
MingFu
115 W John Street, Mathews
No reviews yet
Shrimp Avocado Roll
$5.95
Cooked Shrimp & Avocado.
More about MingFu
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Osaka Japanese Cuisine
3531 matthews-mint hill rd, Matthews
Avg 4.2
(526 reviews)
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$6.50
More about Osaka Japanese Cuisine
