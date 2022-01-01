Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tempura in
Matthews
/
Matthews
/
Shrimp Tempura
Matthews restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
MingFu
115 W John Street, Mathews
No reviews yet
Aptz. Shrimp Tempura (4)
$7.95
deep fried jumbo shrimps
More about MingFu
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Osaka Japanese Cuisine
3531 matthews-mint hill rd, Matthews
Avg 4.2
(526 reviews)
Bento Shrimp Tempura Roll
$18.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$6.50
More about Osaka Japanese Cuisine
