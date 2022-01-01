Tuna rolls in Matthews

MingFu image

 

MingFu

115 W John Street, Mathews

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$5.95
Tuna Mixture w/ Sriracha, Green Onion & Tempura Flakes.
More about MingFu
Osaka Japanese Cuisine image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Osaka Japanese Cuisine

3531 matthews-mint hill rd, Matthews

Avg 4.2 (526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.50
More about Osaka Japanese Cuisine

