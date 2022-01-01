Tuna rolls in
Matthews
/
Matthews
/
Tuna Rolls
Matthews restaurants that serve tuna rolls
MingFu
115 W John Street, Mathews
No reviews yet
Spicy Tuna Roll
$5.95
Tuna Mixture w/ Sriracha, Green Onion & Tempura Flakes.
More about MingFu
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Osaka Japanese Cuisine
3531 matthews-mint hill rd, Matthews
Avg 4.2
(526 reviews)
Spicy Tuna Roll
$6.50
More about Osaka Japanese Cuisine
Browse other tasty dishes in Matthews
Mozzarella Sticks
Garlic Knots
Reuben
Caesar Salad
Shrimp Rolls
Miso Soup
More near Matthews to explore
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(235 restaurants)
Rock Hill
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Fort Mill
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Waxhaw
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Indian Trail
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Huntersville
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(235 restaurants)
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(196 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(590 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(604 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston