Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie rolls in Matthews

Go
Matthews restaurants
Toast

Matthews restaurants that serve veggie rolls

MingFu image

 

MingFu - Matthews

115 W John Street, Mathews

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Roll Combo$12.95
Avocado roll, Cucumber roll & Asparagus roll.
More about MingFu - Matthews
Osaka Japanese Cuisine image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Osaka Japanese Cuisine

3531 matthews-mint hill rd, Matthews

Avg 4.2 (526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Roll Combo$13.00
More about Osaka Japanese Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Matthews

Scallops

Stew

Pudding

Shrimp Fried Rice

Fried Rice

Baked Ziti

Seaweed Salad

Chicken Fried Rice

Map

More near Matthews to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (394 restaurants)

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (394 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (293 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (984 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston