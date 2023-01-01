Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Veggie rolls in
Matthews
/
Matthews
/
Veggie Rolls
Matthews restaurants that serve veggie rolls
MingFu - Matthews
115 W John Street, Mathews
No reviews yet
Veggie Roll Combo
$12.95
Avocado roll, Cucumber roll & Asparagus roll.
More about MingFu - Matthews
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Osaka Japanese Cuisine
3531 matthews-mint hill rd, Matthews
Avg 4.2
(526 reviews)
Veggie Roll Combo
$13.00
More about Osaka Japanese Cuisine
