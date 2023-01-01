Mattie Janes Bakery - 1120 Woodrow Ln
Open today 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Location
4109 Main Street, Loris SC 29569
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ritchie's General Store and Eatery - 4117 Main Street
No Reviews
4117 Main Street Loris, SC 29569
View restaurant
The Way Cafe and Tea Room
No Reviews
2250 Premier Resort Blvd North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
View restaurant